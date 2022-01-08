Wilson County is moving its designated COVID-19 testing facility to a new location.
As of Jan. 4, those tests will be offered at the Wilson County Fairgrounds according to a statement from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA).
The Wilson County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 tests at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 test should enter through James E. Ward Ag Road, located off of Tennessee Boulevard, and follow the signage to the testing site. From there, residents may remain in their vehicles for the duration of the test.
Walk-ups are also eligible to receive a test.
Self-test kits will be handed out at the fairgrounds testing site and at the health department, located at 927 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Self-test kits are free and are said to be easy to use, and they have a turnaround time of approximately 2-3 days.
The move also applies to the vaccination site.
Prior to the move, College Hills Church of Christ had served as a location for both services.
Moving forward, testing will be conducted from Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with the exception of holidays.
No appointments are needed for testing. However, that does not apply for vaccinations, which will require being scheduled at least 24 hours in advance as same-day requests are not permitted.
Vaccinations are offered at the health department on weekdays from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, individuals can call the health department at 615-444-5325 or visit www.vaccines.gov. If an appointment is scheduled online, individuals need to bring a screenshot of their quick response (QR) code as verification.
