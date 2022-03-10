Local community leaders Bob and Pam Black will be honored at the Lebanon Friends of Scouting Luncheon/Fundraiser, which will be held on March 22 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The goal of the luncheon is to raise $75,000 to be used to further scouting programs in the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Cumberland River District is one of 13 districts in Middle Tennessee and is made up of four counties — Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties.
John Bryan, an insurance agent/broker at THW insurance Services in Lebanon, is serving as the Cumberland River campaign host. Each county in the Middle Tennessee Council will be holding a fundraising luncheon later this spring.
The Middle Tennessee Council is celebrating 102 years of scouting in 2022, with nearly 16,000 youth participating and more than 5,000 adult volunteers.
In 2021, 138 youth in the council achieved the rank of Eagle. Scouts spent more than 17,165 hours in community service, which translates into almost a $500,000 investment into Middle Tennessee communities.
More than 1,100 at-risk youth participated in programs that add value to their lives by teaching them leadership, life, and job skills.
The Council invested more than $274,000 toward this initiative. There were 17,805 nights spent camping and 11,814 miles hiked by Middle Tennessee scouts. There were 10,048 youth who participated in activities held on Middle Tennessee camp properties. Almost 2000 youth attended Scouts BSA Summer Camp at Boxwell Scout Reservation.
There were 4,278 families who joined the Middle Tennessee Council in celebrating its 100-year anniversary at the council jamboree.
The Cumberland River District served 1,019 youth in 2021, with more than 450 new families joining scouting. There are 38 Cub Scout packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venture Crews, and Explorer Posts in the district, aided by the support and leadership of more than 350 adult volunteers.
There were 18 youth who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout last year, averaging 100 hours per Eagle project, resulting in more than 1,800 hours spent in service to the community.
The majority of the council’s scouts of the Year are from Wilson County. Two of the BSA young men were chosen for saving the lives of strangers during a flood.
The third is a Cub Scout chosen for his constant service to the community. He aided in tornado clean-up, placed flags at the National Cemetery, collected items for a new ADA trail at Cedars of Lebanon, and supported his local animal shelter with a bake sale.
Bob and Pam Black will be recognized for their many contributions to scouting and the local community with the Good Scout Award.
The award is given annually, and previous recipients include Bill Hagerty (a former ambassador to Japan) and W.P. Bone with Wilson County Motors and Cumberland University. It is the highest award given to non-scouts for community service.
There is no charge to attend the luncheon. However, pledge cards will be given to each guest with the mission of reaching the $75,000 goal.
For more information, contact Cumberland River District Executive Anthony Spencer by calling 931-200-5413 or by e-mailing aspencer@mtcbsa.org.
— Submitted
