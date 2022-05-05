The race for Wilson County trustee squared off the incumbent, Jim Major, and a challenge from Larnie Lasater, a captain with the Lebanon Fire Department. Major defeated Lasater by more than 20 percentage points during Tuesday’s county primary to secure the Republican nomination for the position.
Major will still have to defeat Charles Leeman in the general election in August, but he is now one step closer to retaining his office for a fifth term.
“What I am proud of most is for the time that I have been serving, the people of Wilson County have trusted me to do the right thing with their money,” Major said. “That will be 20 years, so I must be doing something right.”
Major said that he went to several polling places on Tuesday.
A whole lot of people came by, blew their horns and gave me a thumbs up,” Major said. “It really made me feel good. I appreciate the people who voted for me. It makes me feel so good that people have faith in me.”
On Tuesday night, Lasater issued a concession and congratulated his opponent.
“I would like to thank all my family and friends for their support and prayers,” Lasater said. “It’s been a very busy couple of months. We came up a little short, but that’s ok. I will ride that little red engine for a couple more years.”
Circuit court clerk
The primary election for circuit court clerk was essentially the race for the position as the winner, Debbie Moss, will run unopposed in the general election.
On Wednesday, Moss expressed gratitude that the voters have “confidence” in her.
“I am here to work for them,” Moss said. “ We have made so many improvements over the years, and the office continues to evolve. I cannot thank my supporters enough. I will continue to do my job and make those necessary improvements. I have a wonderful staff, and they do great work every day.”
She defeated her challenger, Kenneth Hackett, by 550 votes.
Lebanon Special School District
The race for a seat up for grabs on the Lebanon Special School District Board of Education has its Republican and Democratic nominees following the primary election Tuesday.
Incumbent Mark Tomlinson defeated a challenge from Krissa Stephens in one of the closer contests. Tomlinson’s final vote count stood at 1,712 to Stephens’ 1,498. He will now face Belita McMurry-Fite, the Democratic nominee who ran an unopposed primary, in the general election in August.
“I hope that it means that I have done a good job in the past,” Tomlinson said on Wednesday. “I hope I can continue getting the votes from everybody in the next election (August 4) so that I can continue what we have been working on since 2006.”
A colleague of Tomlinson’s, LSSD school board chairman Steve Jones, called Tomlinson “one of the greatest and most honest people I know, who has done more for kids in the school district than anyone I have been around in my 34 years.”
“We want to put the kids first,” Jones said. “That is our main objective. We want to take care of our educators and administrators next so that we can give the students the best education that we possibly can. And, we are going to.”
Wilson County Schools Board of Education
To fill the seat on the Wilson County Schools Board of Education being vacated by outgoing member Linda Armistead, the people of zone 4 selected Joseph Padilla to represent the Republican ticket in the general election in August.
Padilla took home almost twice as many votes (892) as the next leading vote-getter, Preston Blake George (459). Maurisa Pasick also captured 160 votes. Padilla will now face an independent candidate, Dorothy Critchlow.
Padilla ran on reshaping the school board with “someone who represents (Wilson County’s) values” and who “will stand up to make sure their voice is heard.”
Padilla raised concerns about school board’s impact on children’s minds and physical well-being. He said that he opposes divisive curriculums and forced medical mandates.
