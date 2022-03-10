NASHVILLE — A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly-drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee.
According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.
Last month, the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters questioning the legality of the new legislative maps. The lawsuit claims that Republican lawmakers violated the state Constitution to keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages.
Republicans have argued their mapmaking work falls in line with state and federal requirements.
The challenge does not target the higher-profile U.S. House map, which has drawn scrutiny for carving growing, left-leaning Nashville into three districts that extend far into suburbs and rural areas, favoring Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.