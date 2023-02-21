COVID Update Photo 1

(From left) Karen Minnear, a registered nurse with the Wilson County Health Department; Leslie Durham, a nurse practitioner with the department; and Alison Bowman, an environmental health specialist from Williamson County, worked the drive-through vaccine site at College Hills Church of Christ in March of 2021. Two years later, health emergencies across the country are ending in May.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

There will be a transition out of various states of public health emergencies in relation to COVID-19 on May 11.

Wilson County and Trousdale County Public Health County Director Adalberto Valdez announced the transition via email on Thursday. Beginning on March 1, COVID-19 PCR testing at the county health departments will only be available for primary care patients. Vaccinations will remain available to the general public from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the health department on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

