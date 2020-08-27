While the 2020 football season is getting under way for some teams, the year 2020 continues to wreak havoc.
Now, the remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to drench Middle Tennessee with rain Friday, leaving high school coaches and school officials looking to beat the rain by moving kickoffs up 24 hours to tonight.
Four games involving Wilson County teams had taken that plunge as of Tuesday night — Wilson Central at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Watertown at home against Nolensville, Green Hill in its inaugural game at LaVergne and Friendship Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro in the East Region opener.
Mt. Juliet Christian was still playing at 7 p.m. Friday at its temporary Mt. Juliet Middle home against Lookout Valley.
Lebanon, whose scheduled Week 2 game against McGavock was canceled when Metro Nashville Schools delayed the opening of the season until at least Labor Day due to COVID-19, and Mt. Juliet will watch this from the sideline before their meeting at MJ’s Elzie Patton Stadium next week.
Wilson Central at Battle Ground AcademyFor the second straight week, the Wildcats are going against an opponent with no video exposure. BGA, also called the Wildcats, didn’t play last week and became available this week when Father Ryan didn’t begin its season on schedule. Wilson Central needed a game when its contest with Nashville’s John Overton was called off.
Central coach Brad Dedman said BGA runs a spread offense and a 3-4 defense.
“I know nothing about them personnel-wise,” Dedman said of BGA, which went 8-4 last season, capped by a trip to the second round of the Division II-AA playoffs. “They graduated quite a lot, but they have a couple of linemen who are back and a couple of receivers.”
“Their quarterback and the starting running back graduated. The backup running back is back. I assume he’ll be their starting running back this year.”
BGA coaches do have a visual on Central’s 20-10 loss at Springfield. But the WCHS Wildcats do have a game under their belt.
“They know a little bit more about our personnel than we do about them,” Dedman said. “But we understand what the speed of the game is like where some of their guys have never started in one.
“So it evens out.”
Dedman and his staff have also studied their film and know what areas of their team need tinkering.
“Just get a little more consistency, hang onto the football, no turnovers, stay on our blocks,” Dedman said. “Those are the main things we’re going to try to fix this week.
“We have to make sure we line up better and work on the inconsistencies we had on defense.”
Nolensville at WatertownThe Purple Tigers will make their Robinson Stadium 2020 debut against a Knights team which rolled past them 32-14 in Williamson County last year. Nolensville went on to win its first eight games and reached the Class 4A semifinals with an 11-3 mark. The Knights lost this year’s opener to area rival Brentwood 47-12.
“They lost a lot (to graduation), but still got a lot of size,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Knights. “It’s hard to tell how much speed they’ve got. They got a good little tailback in the backfield.”
Nolensville runs a 3-4 defensively and a multiple offense which will go from a spread to a more ground-based attack with a fullback/sniffer.
Watertown is coming off a 14-7 win at Gordonsville last week, giving Webster and his staff live action on video to find where the Purple Tigers need tuning after an entire offseason with no outside competition.
“We had several mistakes,” Webster said. “They are all correctable. We just worked on ourselves this week.”
Though stadiums in Wilson County will be open to just 50% capacity, Webster said tickets will be available at the gate. Advance tickets may be purchased online at GoFan.
Friendship Christian at Middle Tennessee ChristianFor the first time in years, Middle Tennessee Christian won’t have Kemari McGowan running the ball, having taking his 7,000-plus career yards with him through graduation.
“They’re still solid,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Cougars, who are coming off a 23-20 loss at White House Heritage last week. “They have a quarterback who’s moved in from somewhere. He’s a runner and a thrower. He can sling it.”
MTCS will run anything from a spread to more run-oriented offenses and a stack defense, McNeal said.
After having no fresh video with which to prepare for Trousdale County last week, McNeal and his staff do have the White House Heritage game to study.
“The thing with Trousdale, they had the same coach,” said McNeal, whose Commanders got past the Yellow Jackets 10-7 last week. “This week, they have a new coach, so it’s good we have film.”
McNeal said the Commanders should be down from their Trousdale County high.
“I told them they had the weekend and then it’s over,” McNeal said.
Green Hill at LaVergne
The first game in Green Hill history was moved up a day due to the weather forecast. The Hawks’ home field was finally cleared for practice Tuesday.
“We’re like a kid at Christmas,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “We have an opportunity to play a day early. (Tuesday) is our first day we get to practice on our field turf.”
LaVergne is coming off a 49-35 win over Rutherford County rival Rockvale last week. The Wolverines are head coached by Mike Woodward, a former longtime Metro Nashville coach who had served as offensive coordinator under LHS’ Stanton Stevens for several years before moving up to the top spot this season.
“Definitely can tell his fingerprint,” Crouch said of Woodward, a longtime friend who saw his running back Ray Banner rush for 275 yards last week. “The running back is really good. (Woodward) has a good group of skill kids. (Banner) is the one we have to stop to have a chance… He’s a good player.
“They threw the ball 17 times last game.”
LaVergne’s 3-4 defense is led by middle linebacker Brandon Torres-Hunt.
“Middle linebacker is really, really good,” Crouch said. “Up front, they’re big. They have a lot of speed on defense.”
Though the Wolverines played last week, Crouch doesn’t have video on them because Green Hill didn’t play and coaches didn’t swap.
“We had a couple of coaches at the game,” Crouch said.
Despite the absence of video and no preseason against outside competition, Crouch said the Hawks are ready to play.
“We’re ready to play,” Crouch said. “With us not playing last week, we took two weeks preparing for LaVergne.
“It all accelerates into playing Thursday night. We’re excited about it.”
Lookout Valley at Mt. Juliet ChristianFor the second straight week, the Saints are facing a team playing its season opener. In 2020, that means there is no video available of that team from a preseason where teams were limited to working against themselves.
That may be why MJCA coach Dan Davis can roll with the punches when his opponent changed from Grace Baptist to Lookout Valley just a week before the game. Grace will come to Barry Wilmore Field on Oct. 2 for the East Region game against the Saints, giving Mt. Juliet Christian 10 games this season.
“I get as much information as I can get,” Davis said with a laugh. “It’s another ‘flying blind’ game. I know a little bit, but obviously I don’t know much.
“Lookout Valley is going to run the Wing-T offense and play a 3-4 defense. And that’s all I know.”
The Yellowjackets, who were scheduled to play Grace last week, are coming off an 0-10 2019 season. Davis said they have around 30 players on their roster.
MJCA is coming off a 47-0 loss to Goodpasture last week.
“We’ve got plenty to work on,” Davis said. “We had no spring, no 7-on-7, no scrimmages.
“Now, we have something on tape. We’ve had live action. We have some things to work on to get better.”
But just being on the field for a game was a victory, the coach said.
“We got to play football,” Davis said. “Nobody likes losing, but with everything that’s happened in 2020, I’m proud of my guys. We’ve taken on a lot of adversity. We survived and we got to play.
“A lot of people in Tennessee didn’t play Friday night. We got to play. A lot of teams in Wilson County got to play, and that’s a big deal.”
