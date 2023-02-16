Craig Anthony “Tony” Bennett, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and retired from Coleman Manufacturing Company.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:49 am
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:49 am
Craig Anthony “Tony” Bennett, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and retired from Coleman Manufacturing Company.
He was a member of Philadelphia Church of Christ.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in special forces during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by: three children, Chandra Bennett (Mike Dickens), Shane Bennett, Eli Bennett; mother, Susan Melton Vaughn; two grandchildren, Barbara Dickens (Chris Vaughn), Anthony (Brittany) Dickens; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Bennett.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Church of Christ, with Tom Watson officiating.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.