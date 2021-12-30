Craig Maurice Dunnavant, 59, of Alabama, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Floyd “Flip” and Edna Dunnavant; brother, Ronald Dale Dunnavant; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Johnson and Robert Parrott.
He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy Parrott Dunnavant; siblings, Rita Dunnavant, Floyd Ezra (Susan) Dunnavant III, Nancy (Bob) Check, Cynthia Johnson; step-daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Summersill; step-grandchildren, George Summersill, Megan Summersill; mother-in-law, Betty Parrott; brother-in-law, Tim Parrott; fur baby, Gino; and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and other loving family members.
He was a customer service manager for Graybar Electric.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon at 1 p.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Wilson McCoy will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.