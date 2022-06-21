It took more than 150 years for Juneteenth, the event that honors formerly-enslaved peoples’ release from bondage, to officially be recognized as a federal holiday.
On Saturday, Market Street in Lebanon was closed down for a Juneteenth festival celebrating the milestone of American liberty.
Street vendors and local non-profits lined the streets as music played throughout. At the center of the celebration was Pickett Chapel. The chapel has been undergoing a restoration project, spearheaded by the Wilson County Black History Committee. On Saturday, city and county officials joined in with the dedication ceremony of an annex on to the building, which is the oldest free-standing brick structure in the county.
The annex contains displays as part of an African American museum curated by the Wilson County Black History Committee. For those in attendance, the day represented a message of hope.
“Juneteenth is basically a recognition of what we went through, when we went through things back in the day,” C.L. Williams said. “Of course, it was communication for freeing of the last slaves down in Texas. Today, it’s an opportunity for us to come out and show unity once again.”
As Williams sees it, shying away from troubling history can be problematic.
“We are not trying to cover the past ... we are trying to highlight the past,” Williams said. “We do not want to repeat the past. We want to grow from it, using it as a cornerstone to build from and go forward from.”
To see the celebration that was playing out on Saturday was a welcomed sight for Williams, who is excited about the fervor the holiday now entails.
“Growing up, it wasn’t really significant,” Williams said. “It was more so an overlooked day. Here recently, it has really been brought back to the spotlight, which aids in the effort of not sweeping history under the rug, but bringing it to the forefront so we can grow from it.”
For another attendee, the sound of freedom rings in her ears whenever she thinks about the history of Juneteenth.
“When I think of Juneteenth, I just think of freedom overall,” Shené Scott said. “With (Juneteenth) happening, it allows Black people to be themselves, to be like everyone else, to be able to experience things that everyone else gets to experience in the community and the world for that matter.”
Scott also mentioned that the day represents a uniting force for locals.
“It’s bringing people together,” Scott said. “Everyone is walking around. There is no tension. It’s not just about black people. It’s about everyone. That is what I like to see, the melting pot. Everybody comes together no matter what your ethnicity is. It’s everyone coming together to celebrate something. Even if the people here know nothing about Juneteenth, it’s still overall just bringing people together, and that is what I love about events like this.”
The informational booths and vendors set up along the street made up a mixed bag of community outreach and non-profits. Newly-minted author, Malika Williams, was sharing her first book about table manners, ‘Time to Eat!,’ with the crowd.
“I decided to write a book, because manners and etiquette are a lost art, and a lot of kids have no idea,” Williams said. “Every kid loves to eat, so why don’t we use the vowel that they first learned — A, E, I, O, U — to teach them table manners and how to set the table.”
Williams, who’s pen name is Malika Sabän, indicated that there were creative hurdles to clear while publishing her book.
“The biggest challenge was the illustrations,” Sabän said. “I could visualize it, but the illustrator couldn’t, so I had to communicate that to them. There were a lot of no, no, no ... I don’t like that.”
According to the author, her publisher helped bring it all together.
“She made us dig deep and decide why we were really writing it,” Wiliams said. “That helped us pinpoint our target market. So, those were the toughest two things, but we got through it.”
The publication of a book was actually a fulfilled promise that the author made with her late husband.
“I suddenly lost my husband some years ago, and this was the final promise I made to him before he had a tragic heart attack,” Williams said.
Juneteenth formally recognizes the end of slavery in America. Despite Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, very few enslaved people were actually set free. It was not until after the Civil War, when Texas was the last holdout of slavery in the United States, finally relinquished its claims. It just took the arrival of federal soldiers in the port city of Galveston to ensure the transition.
The rest is history.
