SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police responding to a report of an armed robbery in Tennessee fired at the three suspects, killing one and wounding two others, authorities said.
Officers responded Thursday night when a man reported being held gunpoint and robbed outside a business in Sevierville, police said in a statement.
Officers spotted a vehicle occupied by the reported suspects and attempted to stop it, but a pursuit ensued, a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The pursuit ended when the vehicle was disabled and officers were ordering the occupants to exit when the situation escalated and officers fired, the bureau said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, the statement said.
The reasons why the situation escalated are under investigation, the agency said.
Authorities did not identify the suspect or the officers. No further information was immediately released.
