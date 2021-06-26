The Animal Rescue Corps saved over 40 dogs from a home in Jackson this week that belongs to the ex-wife of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassin, James Earl Ray.
Anna Sandhu Ray now faces a litany of animal cruelty charges, and the dogs were taken into custody and brought to the ARC’s location in Lebanon.
“This is actually the only building that we keep leased and set up at all times,” said Michael Cunningham, ARC’s public information officer. Since the location is not intended as a drop off site for needy dogs, it’s not open to the public.
“The animals that we have here are evidence. Unlike other kinds of evidence that can sit on a shelf until the court case happens, these are live animals and live animals change over time,” Cunningham said. “A week from now, they won’t be the same as they were when we received them.”
That’s why Cunningham says documentation of every little detail is vital upon reception of the animals. It’s important that it happens before they are healed and groomed.
“Every nail we clip, or hair we have to cut off of them is bagged and tagged as evidence for the later criminal case,” he said.
This is how prosecutors will establish a basis for long-term neglect.
In a news release on the matter, ARC Director of Operations Amy Haverstick said the situation in which these dogs were found was dire.
“The conditions on this property are some of the worst we’ve seen. It’s absolutely horrible. These poor animals have endured extreme suffering,” Haverstick said.
Many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe, chronic neglect, including emaciation, starvation, mange, dehydration, intestinal worms, external parasites, runny eyes, and alopecia. None of the dogs had access to food or water.
“We have a wonderful and dedicated staff but this case was beyond our logistical means and the success of this operation wouldn’t have been possible without ARC, ‘’ said Whitney Owens of the Jackson Department of Animal Control in the release.
Cunningham said that the ARC aims to assist law enforcement and community agencies with animal situations that are beyond their reach. “We help with puppy mills, hoarding, organized dog fighting, natural disasters and shelter overcrowding.”
Despite covering all of North America, ARC doesn’t have any more permanent facilities set up and the reason is regional.
“What makes this so great (the location), is that when we are dealing with animal cruelty and underserved communities, there is a lot of that in the South,” said Cunningham.
The positive aspect of the Lebanon facility is that for most of these animals, they will only have to cross at most one state line to make that first step toward a better life. Cunningham said that the animals will typically be in their care for anywhere from 10 days to a month.
During that time, volunteers are incremental in helping acclimate the rescued animals to a sense of what one might consider normal. “These animals have never been companion animals like we would think of,” said Cunningham, “so, they’re having to learn how to be around humans and other dogs.”
Cunningham says they treat emergent factors right away and get the dogs on the right medication to treat internal and external parasites, but that spaying and neutering happens after the animals are passed along to the adoption centers.
According to Cunningham, a rescue can learn a lot from a well-adjusted companion animal so they look for foster based systems that will allow the dogs additional time around other dogs before ultimately being placed in an adoptive home.
It can get to be a long legal process too, which is required at times when ARC has to go to court to gain ownership of the animals. Cunningham said that he’s thankful for the legal side of their operation, but added that it takes every step along the way to get to the final desired outcome.
The organization relies heavily on volunteers and donations. Volunteers must be 18 years old and have “at least one working arm,” laughed Cunningham. “If you can pet a dog, you can be of help.”
A day at the shelter centers around socializing with the other dogs and humans. Cunningham said that some dogs are more receptive to touching and grooming than others, so it takes a little bit longer to warm them up to the interaction, but that its all worth it to be a positive change for the animals.
If interested in volunteering email volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org or to donate, visit https://animalrescuecorps.givecloud.co/donate. Another option is to donate supplies from their Amazon Wish List https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/34PIVUMLL0BFB?ref_=wl_share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.