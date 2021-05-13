Following reported gunshots, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Mt. Juliet on Saturday morning. A chase ensued that led to the arrest of one Sumner County man.
According to a press release from Capt. Scott Moore, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, a man driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 1800 block of Mays Chapel Road and fired multiple rounds from a handgun.
The release states that a resident in the home heard the shots, “then quickly obtained his firearm, returning fire back through his bedroom window.”
Witnesses said the Camaro left the scene and headed towards TN 109.
A be-on-lookout (BOLO) was issued for the vehicle. The Camaro was flagged by the automated license plate reader cameras in Sumner County as the driver crossed the county line.
Authorities attempted to initiate a stop, but the driver led them on a brief pursuit that was concluded when the suspect gave himself up.
The release states that Caleb Lee Hughes, 28, of Sumner County, was taken into custody without incident.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said, “Deputies observed multiple holes on the outside of the residence (believed to be from the discharged weapon), as well as the vehicles located on the property as a result of the gun shots that occurred.”
Bryan also stated in the release that it appeared the “intended targets” of the shooting were family members of Hughes’ girlfriend.
Moore confirmed the home fired upon did belong to a relative of Hughes’ girlfriend, although whether the girlfriend was at the scene is not yet known.
“Fortunately, no one was harmed and Hughes was taken into custody without incident,” Bryan said.
He also thanked assisting law enforcement agencies.
“We appreciate the great work by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office with assisting us in capturing Hughes.”
Hughes is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.