Car burglaries continue to plague Mt. Juliet with two neighborhoods reporting break-ins over the weekend, but police point out that the rate of occurrence is decreasing.
In total, six unlocked vehicle reports were processed Friday, prompting MJPD to disseminate alerts to Mt. Juliet residents all weekend about locking their cars. The reports came from two subdivisions, Windtree Trace and Nichols Vale, and they mentioned stolen valuables including two handguns, a laptop and a wallet.
Residents of Mt. Juliet have grown accustomed to seeing alerts from MJPD about these kinds of crimes in recent years, and car burglars would appear to have been targeting Mt. Juliet in particular a decade ago. From 2010 to 2019, Mt. Juliet’s burglary incidence has actually been cut by more than half — an approximate 56% decline so far.
MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler attributes this to “a team effort of community members, elected officials and law enforcement. We all continue to work together to ensure [Mt. Juliet] remains safe. Thankfully, we’ve seen a 20% drop (2018 to 2019) in car burglary due to this collaborative effort. Car burglaries continue to trend low, although we’ve had some recent burglaries in the recent days.”
Part of the problem, though, is that arrestees for car burglaries thus far have been predominately from other cities in Middle Tennessee, and they often drive stolen cars into the city in the first place, which makes them a bit more difficult to track if incident reports lag or if the suspects are just quick enough.
They enter the city, pick a neighborhood, and break into cars parked outside. The latest method law enforcement has employed to deal with this problem comes by way of automated license plate readers. A new program now aims to proliferate the technology all over the city to help catch perpetrators even more consistently.
“Car burglary is the main crime that led to our investment in our Guardian Shield program, which is in process,” Chandler said. “Right now, there is just one test ALPR location up, but the installation of the rest should begin this week. All 37 locations should be active by May.”
Guardian Shield will use ALPRs to recognize and track hot-listed vehicles as they enter and navigate the Mt. Juliet area. Stolen cars like the ones commonly driven by the car burglars in Mt. Juliet to date are often already on hot lists, having been reported stolen in other cities. This is expected to cut down on car burglaries even more and deter further criminal activity of this kind.
Chandler also feels that while MJPD has been largely successful in driving down car burglary incidence in recent years, that the amount of alerts they disseminate on the subject can sometimes make it seem like the rate isn’t decreasing as much, but he still considers the alerts to be effective and, therefore, too worthwhile to cut just for appearances.
“Our department is very active in our communication to our community, which we feel is important in limiting our crime,” Chandler said. “The public is aware of what is occurring so they can take steps to protect themselves through crime prevention like locking your car, removing valuables and reporting suspicious activity.”
