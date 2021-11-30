The Wilson County Jail began an expansion project earlier this year. Last week, several county commissioners took a tour with the sheriff around the construction site to see how it’s coming along.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan offered to take commissioners on a walk-through to get a progress update during the commission’s last regular-scheduled meeting. County commissioners John Gentry, Sara Patton, Diane Weathers, Justin Smith and Sue Vanatta took advantage of the offer.
The expansion project was approved by the commissioners in December of 2020. Its current capacity is being strained by inmate populations, so the new expansion aims to double the amount of inmates that can be held.
The new building comprises the bulk of the project, but when the expansion is done, there are planned renovations to improve the conditions in the current jail too.
Although construction only started a few months ago, Weathers was taken aback at just how swiftly the expansion appeared to be coming along.
“The amount of blocks they laid so far is unbelievable, especially considering they didn’t start til March,” said Weathers.
Weathers was not the only commissioner impressed with the project’s pace.
“You usually hear about things taking longer than expected,” said Patton. “So to be this far along, so quickly is great.”
Patton commented on how she felt that the money was being spent “wisely.”
“No frills, just blocks and concrete,” Patton said. “Everything they need and nothing they don’t.”
Patton will be the first to admit that having to double the jail’s size is not ideal, but she acknowledges the reality in it. She said that the rooms being built for inmate rehabilitation programs do offer her some hope that those in jail will be able to get a head start on reentering society.
Once the outer shell of the first two floors was finished, construction workers began installing the cells. They are pre-built, allowing for them to be brought in and stacked on top of each other, “like legos,” said the sheriff.
The cells don’t look like a typical jail cell. There are no bars on the windows.
Corrections Administrator Major David Bennett explained that with bars, there’s heightened safety risks, as inmates could throw things at the guards. With glass windows instead, guards can still see in, and the inmates can still see out, but there’s no chance of being hit by something.
Gentry said that aspect of the project, the manner in which the cells were assembled off-site and then installed in the jail, really caught his attention.
“To be made elsewhere and put them in blocks, it’s ingenious,” Gentry said.
The added levels of security for the guards and inmates also appealed to Gentry.
“I think it’s good that this jail is more high-tech,” said Gentry. “I think it will reduce the number of instances we see.”
The consolidation of guard tasks by way of the improved technology was another selling point for Gentry.
“What surprised me was hearing the number of people we need to monitor the new part,” Gentry said. “They don’t need that many more people to run it.”
With the centralized surveillance tower and the unique design of the cells, the everyday tasks of guards are made simpler. One component of the cells goes so far as to eliminate worker-inmate contact when maintenance is scheduled. Since everything can be worked on from outside the cell block, technicians and plumbers can address a problem without ever stepping foot into the area with the inmates.
For a jail that houses up to 100 state inmates at one time, and several hundred locals, reducing the contact improves workers’ ability to stay on task and eliminates additional risk from the equation.
The expanded jail will be four stories, so the project is really only about halfway complete, but Bryan said that given the speed with which they’ve made it to this point, he expects everything to be finished on time and within budget.
The sheriff said that his offer for a tour still stands for any other county commissioners interested in seeing the progress. Its estimated completion date is the early portion of 2022.
