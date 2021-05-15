A former Mt. Juliet Police Department officer has been indicted on child sexual exploitation charges following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation technical services unit.
According to a release from the TBI, Cody Mang, age 33, was indicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by the Wilson County Grand Jury.
The release states that around December of last year, TBI agents “received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”
This tip indicated that “an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to his personal email account.”
Throughout the course of the investigation, agents identified the individual as Mang, according to the release.
Mang’s employment with the Mt. Juliet Police Department was terminated “shortly after the allegations surfaced.”
Mang was booked Thursday at the Wilson County Jail, on a $12,500 bond.
In a statement on Facebook, MJPD Chief James Hambrick said that Mang was place on leave on Jan. 6 with “no arrest powers and no firearm” and terminated on Jan. 13. The MJPD cooperated with the TBI investigation, he said.
