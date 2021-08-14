The man hospitalized after being shot by a Mt. Juliet Police officer at the Providence-area Kroger last week has been identified and currently faces multiple assault charges stemming from the Aug. 5 incident
According to Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, Ryan W. Mayfield, 30, of Mt. Juliet was shot after an officer responded to a call at the grocery store about a knife-wielding man.
Mayfield was booked into Wilson County Jail on Thursday, Chandler said in an email Friday.
Following the shooting, Mayfield was hospitalized for “non-life threatening injuries,” and upon his release was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
The incident has been under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is MJPD policy when an officer is involved in a shooting.
The officer who pulled the trigger has not yet been identified, but MJPD Chief James Hambrick said he had been placed on a mental health leave, another department protocol when situations like this occur.
According to an MJPD press release distributed the day of the incident, the man was shot after refusing “repeated requests” to stop as he “rapidly advanced toward the officer.”
Officers responded at about 7:40 a.m. to the scene at Kroger, where a man was “reportedly chasing others with a knife,” the release said.
“A lone officer was first on-scene and encountered the man,” who moved toward the officer “while pulling a knife from his waistband.”
Mayfield’s arraignment dates had not been set as of Friday afternoon and no mug shot was available.
