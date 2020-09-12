A La Vergne man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of trailer thefts in the Gladeville community.
Glenn Anthony Allen, 37, was charged with three counts of theft of property and is slated to appear in court on Sept. 23. His bond was set at $1,500.
According to a press release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen identified Allen to detectives after viewing a video the department posted on social media of the suspect in the theft case.
WCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division tracked Allen down to a residence where he was known to stay, but he was not there when they arrived. A store clerk who also recognized him from the video alerted an officer from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, who was able to detain Allen until WSCO detectives arrived on the scene.
Allen had allegedly stolen numerous trailers and resold them immediately. WCSO is working to deliver restitution to the victims.
“Social media can be a powerful resource for law enforcement to use when trying to identify a person of interest that has committed a crime,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “We immediately posted a clear video of the suspect and someone was able to positively identify Allen as the person that stole numerous trailers in the Gladeville area. Fortunately, all trailers have been recovered and returned to the owners. We appreciate our viewers who called in and were able to give us invaluable information related to this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.