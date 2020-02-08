Two Lebanon residents were arrested during a drug bust Thursday after allegedly trafficking heroin, opioid and narcotics in the area.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department located approximately 2,206 suspected Xanax pills, 3.5 ounces of suspected MDMA, 24 grams of crack cocaine, approximately $13,000 in cash, a pound of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic handgun during search warrants at the suspects’ homes.
Cecilia Marchelle Beasley, 44, and LaBryan Eugene Clemmons, 36, were arrested on parole violations and will have their case presented to the Wilson County Grand Jury in the future.
According to a press release from the WCSO, officers began investigating the two in late 2019 after receiving multiple complaints and information about a heroin/opioid and narcotics trafficking operation.
During the investigation, detectives identified Clemmons as a heroin and narcotics supplier in the area and linked Beasley as a co-conspirator. Officers were able to obtain search warrants for both suspects’ homes on Thursday, and the release states the two were at Clemmons’ residence during the search.
Clemmons is currently on parole for second-degree murder and drug offenses that occurred in Lebanon in 2008, and Beasley is on parole for accessory after the fact to the same offenses.
“We received multiple complaints for residents who suspected drug trafficking at the two residences belonging to Beasley and Clemmons,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “Both of these individuals have a very lengthy history involving dangerous acts of crime. I fully commend the detectives and officers from both agencies who conducted a very thorough investigation.”
WCSO Lt. Scott Moore said his records show Beasley will serve 10 years for the parole violation, while Clemmons will serve 24. The Wilson County Grand Jury will determine any additional charges related to Thursday’s incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.