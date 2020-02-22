A Lebanon man was arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly sending threatening letters to several elected officials.
Phillip Wayne Foster, 68, faces multiple charges stemming from an investigation into the matter.
According to a statement from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the letters included threats of bodily injury or death, bomb threats and threats of the distribution or delivery of chemical agents. The investigation has been active for approximately one year, and the incidents have occurred over several years.
Victims include two circuit court judges, two general sessions court judges, a current sheriff, a former sheriff and an undisclosed number of private businesses and citizens.
Assistant Public Information Officer Ashlyn Varvel said the WCSO is unable to release any information concerning a motive for the deliveries or who received them.
Officers executed multiple search warrants for Foster on Wednesday along Young Road, which was closed for approximately two hours until his arrest.
Foster was charged with distribution of any substance as an act of terrorism or as a hoax, three counts of false reports and four counts of harassment. His bond was set at $100,000 and his court date is slated for Monday.
