Staff report
A Lebanon man was arrested in connection to an ongoing Tennessee Bureau of Investigation case involving weapons charges.
Michael Lee Irwin, 45, was charged with felony possession of firearms as a result of the incident.
According to a TBI news release, the agency and the Lebanon Police Department were jointly investigating allegations involving a suspect later identified as Irwin, and executed a search warrant at his residence.
Agents reportedly located several firearms during the search, and Irwin was placed into custody due to prior felony convictions.
Irwin’s bond was set at $35,000, and the investigation remains active with additional charges pending.
TBI representatives were unavailable for further comment at press time due to their offices being closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
