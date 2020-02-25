A Lebanon man charged with mailing death threats to several elected officials was released from the Wilson County Jail on bond Monday and will be monitored until his March 30 court date.
Phillip Wayne Foster, 68, was granted the conditional release following an appearance in criminal court. He will be unable to personally send mail and has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims, among other restrictions.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the letters involved in the case included threats of injury or death, bomb threats and threats to distribute or deliver chemical agents.
They had reportedly been mailed over several years to victims including two circuit court judges, two general sessions court judges, a current sheriff, a former sheriff and an undisclosed number of private businesses and citizens.
WCSO has not released the names of any victims and is currently unable to disclose why the letters were sent.
During a brief witness testimony, Detective Mike Barbee said the department is awaiting forensic analysis on several items related to the case, including recordings from the dash cam on Foster’s vehicle.
“He had a camera facing the front and the rear of the vehicle,” Barbee said. “It appears when he would go to a location, he would usually pass the location, circle back and then park in the parking lot at the rear of the parking lot that would give access for the vehicle to pick up as he walked all the way into the store. We saw that numerous times … it was determined that he did watch the cameras from his cell phone.”
Foster is facing charges including distribution of any substance as an act of terrorism or as a hoax, three counts of false reports and four counts of harassment.
