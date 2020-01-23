The Lebanon Police Department is investigating an incident involving a dead body found at WoodSpring Suites on Tuesday evening.
According to the Sgt. P.J. Hardy, police were called to the hotel at approximately 7:20 p.m. and discovered a deceased woman in one of the rooms.
“There was a male and female subject in the room,” he said. “The female subject was dead on arrival, and the male subject was transported for medical treatment. We can’t speculate on what was actually involved, but there was drug paraphernalia found in the room.”
Hardy said the male subject appeared to be in a medical crisis related to drug use when the officers arrived.
At press time, no arrests or charges have been made as a result of the investigation. Further information on the case is pending a coroner’s report on the deceased woman.
