The Lebanon Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man brandishing a gun at the city’s Walmart that saw patrons sheltered inside the store at approximately 8 p.m. Friday evening.
Two suspects have been identified in connection with the incident, but their names have not been released to the public as of Monday.
“Basically, what we have is two Walmart patrons unfamiliar with each other get in some kind of altercation or dispute,” LPD Sgt. P.J. Hardy said. “And they decided to take it outside and ‘settle it like men.’ ”
One of those people allegedly used a gun to threaten the other, but according to Hardy no shots were fired. Officers were called to the scene and began a search after the suspect reportedly fled into the woods nearby, while store patrons were made to stay inside for approximately 30 minutes to an hour.
“That was a precautionary measure because we didn’t know how many people had weapons or if anyone had fired,” Hardy said. “So we had everyone shelter in place, had officers in the store and searched the building itself.”
While K-9 units were deployed to track the suspect, officers were able to identify the vehicle they used to drive in. Hardy said second person involved in the altercation remained at the store and was interviewed at the scene.
Any charges stemming from the incident are pending the ongoing investigation.
