A local restaurant owner could be in hot water after a 10-month investigation by the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) resulted in his arrest on Wednesday.
According to LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. P.J. Hardy, Deangelo Lamar Weir faces a 17-count indictment that includes 15 counts of burglary, one count of theft of more than $10,000 and one count of money laundering.
In addition to the indictment, search warrants were executed at Weir’s residence and Lil Sista’s Soul Food, located at 300 E. High St. in Lebanon. It’s a business that Weir owns and operates.
According to Hardy, Weir is currently being held in the Wilson County Jail with no bond.
The case began in January when the LPD received a report of a possible theft that had occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites in Lebanon. According to the release, a review of records showed that more than $25,000 had gone missing over a four-month span.
Records revealed that 27 refunds had been issued to a specific Green Dot card on 15 different days by an employee or former employee using the hotel’s management system. Those 15 days occurred between July and October 2020.
Green Dot Card Services is a mobile cash back and debit card application.
Detective Jeremy Drennon obtained records from Green Dot and compared them with employees at Hampton Inn and Suites, who would have had access to the system.
While Weir was no longer working at the hotel, having been terminated weeks prior to the thefts, he would have had access to the system at some point. The release from LPD said that Weir’s termination stemmed from an unrelated incident.
The Green Dot card account returned the name of an individual referred to as “an associate of Mr. Weir” according to the release.
The records obtained by Drennon indicated the Green Dot card had been used to pay for “food and supplies to open and operate Lil Sista’s Soul Food.”
The restaurant opened in October of 2020.
When authorities executed the search warrants, the Green Dot card in question was found. It was not specified in the release if the card was recovered from Weir’s residence or at the restaurant.
Weir is set to appear before Judge Brody Kane on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
