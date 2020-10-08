Juwan Gaines, 19, of Lebanon, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in connection with a shooting in Opry Mills Mall on Sept. 30. He has been ordered held without bond in Nashville’s Downtown Detention Center, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Gaines was accompanied by his family as he surrendered at the Hermitage Precinct Tuesday morning. The arrest warrants were issued Friday night as the result of a continuing investigation by Hermitage Precinct detectives, the MNPD Gang Unit and the Juvenile Crime Task Force.
The mall gunfire occurred at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 30 and involved one group of three people and another group of five. As the two groups approached each other from opposite directions, a man in the group of three, subsequently identified as Gaines, suddenly pulled a pistol and opened fire, according to police. A 19-year-old who was in the group of five, Michael Pignone, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
