After an alleged murder-for-hire plot failed, one local woman now faces charges for solicitation of first degree murder.
Jaynie Smithson, age 29, of Lebanon was arrested on Wednesday after a family member reported to the Lebanon Police Department that she believed Smithson was trying to cause her harm.
The release from Lebanon Police Department’s public information officer Sgt. P.J. Hardy states that when detectives spoke with the individual making the report, they learned that she believed Smithson was “plotting to have her killed.”
According to Hardy, a follow-up investigation revealed that Smithson had paid at least one man to commit the murder. Hardy did not release the name of the individual but did say that when questioned by investigators, the individual confirmed that he had been approached by Smithson.
During questioning, Smithson admitted to the plot herself, according to the release. She has been taken into custody at the Wilson County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
