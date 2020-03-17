A Lebanon woman was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with a Florida homicide case after the Lebanon Police Department found a dead body in the trunk of her car last month.
Local authorities held Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, until she could be extradited to Florida, where she received multiple charges on Wednesday.
Investigators identified the body as 36-year-old Anna Primavere of Titusville, Florida, who had been missing since Feb. 21.
According to a release from the Titusville Police Department, Gibson had been working as a babysitter in the area at the time Primavere was reported missing. The victim’s mattress was found missing as well when police searched her home.
Gibson became a suspect in the case after a doorbell cam recorded her driving away from the area on Feb. 22 with a mattress on the roof of her car. The footage reportedly shows her burning the mattress on the side of the road after it falls from the roof.
After Gibson was found at her parents’ home in Lebanon the next day, she allegedly refused police requests to search her vehicle. Officers worked with Titusville Police to obtain a search warrant, leading to the body’s discovery.
In addition to first-degree murder, Gibson was charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence.
Her bond was set at $10,000, and she is slated to appear before Brevard County Court Judge Kenneth Friedland in Florida on April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.