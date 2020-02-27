Lebanon attorneys Melanie Bean and Frank Lannom successfully argued to overturn a life sentence for a Chattanooga man during a retrial of a 1981 cold case murder.
William “Billy” Hawk pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was set free on Monday based upon the time he had served since the original conviction.
Prosecutors alleged that Hawk fatally shot Johnny Mack Salyer before placing his body in a steel barrel and dropping it in the Tennessee River. He was found guilty on first-degree murder charges in 2016, but Criminal Court Judge Don Poole granted a retrial three years later.
“Melanie and I were the ones assigned that case when it was granted a retrial,” Lannom said. “It was a combination of allegations of trial error on behalf of the prosecution and the defense team that led to that.”
Poole’s decision to hold a retrial centered on concerns regarding former Chattanooga Police Department Det. Terry Slaughter’s witness testimony.
Slaughter alleged that Hawk called him after his 1981 arrest on drug charges and told him he wanted to “get rid” of Salyer for perceived involvement in the arrest.
“The statements of witnesses, including … Slaughter, changed over time,” Poole wrote in a case memorandum. “Although much of his testimony was in violation of a ruling, there were no objections.”
Poole also mentioned Slaughter’s “issues with truthfulness,” noting that Slaughter stated he lied in testimony during the unrelated Toney v. Davis case and spent 15 months in federal prison as a result.
“One of the problems with trying a 30- or 40-year-old case is that witnesses just can’t correctly recite memories from that long ago,” Lannom said. “In this case, one of the primary witnesses of the state was a convicted liar … he had lied repeatedly during testimony and was one of the key witnesses the prosecution had relied on for its case.”
Hawk’s no contest plea is expected to mark the end of the case after nearly 40 years.
“To put this behind everyone and the toll it has taken on all involved, Mr. Hawk has accepted the state’s agreement,” Bean said in a statement on behalf of the Hawk family. “This agreement ends this prosecution without an admission of guilt by Mr. Hawk, and this nolo contendere plea does not change Mr. Hawk’s stance that he is not responsible for the death of Mr. Salyer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.