A Lebanon man has been indicted by a grand jury on a single charge of child pornography distribution.
According to a release on the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s web page, Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling said David J. Dexter, 43, of Lebanon was indicted by a grand jury on May 18.
The same grand jury issued another indictment to a Missouri man, Joshua A. Gama, 35, of Bridgeton, Mo. Both men were caught up in a federal investigation called Operation Kick Boxer, a “collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin’s Eastern District and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.”
According to the release, “Both Gama and Dexter utilized a popular internet messaging platform to access chat rooms in which they each are alleged to have distributed child pornography.”
The release also said that each man was investigated separately and reported no known connection between the two.
Both men will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel R. Humble.
Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.