A Wilson County man was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a fatal house fire in Watertown.
Christopher Sean Tillison, 40, was charged with reckless homicide in relation to the incident, which took place in November 2019.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the fire took place at a home on commerce street and killed a wheelchair-bound resident, 72-year-old Ben Edward Thompson. During its investigation, TBI agents determined that Tillison, Thompson’s nephew who lived at the same address, caused the fire.
The Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tillison on Sept. 15, and he was later booked into the Wilson County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000 and his court date is slated for Nov. 25.
