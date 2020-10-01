Mt. Juliet Police Department’s police dog Majlo (“My-low”) was recently diagnosed with a potentially career-ending injury, and the department is obtaining advanced care at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center to ensure his quality of life, according to a news release from the department.
Recently, Majlo’s handler, Officer Chris Barth, noticed that Majlo raised his rear right leg as if he was in pain. Majlo was taken to his local veterinarian, Nicole Harris of Avenue Animal Hospital, where an internal tendon injury to the right hind leg was discovered. That original injury likely led to an internal tendon injury to his left hind leg as well.
“As you can imagine, we are all devastated about Majlo’s impacting injury. Ultimately, we want to ensure Majlo’s quality of life prevails. At the recommendation of his vet care team, we are seeking further advanced care from the University of Knoxville, who has an extensive history of treating working animals,” said Chief James Hambrick in the release.
It is unclear what event or moment caused Majlo’s original injury. Majlo joined the department in 2017. He has apprehended criminals, tracked suspects through rugged terrain, tracked missing persons, and detected illegal narcotics. If all goes well at UT Knoxville, Majlo’s could continue with the department in narcotics detection role.
