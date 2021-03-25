A Mt. Juliet businessman is facing criminal charges in Kentucky in connection with what police called a plot to steal a safe containing a valuable jewelry collection amassed by a deceased university administrator.
According to the Daily News of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Marshall D. Belew II, 51, of Mt. Juliet, is charged along with four other people.
Police say on July 13 three people disguised as delivery drivers forcing their way into the Bowling Green home where a safe belonging to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch was kept. In the process, someone working in the home was injured and restrained with zip ties. The men used a dolly to remove the safe, which contained hundreds of pieces of jewelry worth more than $1 million, from the house, according to court records.
A Bowling Green Police Department detective identified Belew as the owner/operator of American Jewelry during a court hearing March 12. Belew is charged with complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to second-degree assault and complicity to theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more).
The case against Belew was bound over to a grand jury at the end of the March 12 hearing by Warren District Judge Brent Potter.
Belew was arrested March 2 after an BGPD and FBI investigation.
The detective said search warrants were executed this month at American Jewelry stores in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet, as well as Belew’s residence, and that Belew told police he wished to speak with an attorney before making any statements to law enforcement.
Belew’s arrest followed the arrests in December of four other people accused of involvement:
— Nicholas Enrique Cruz Palacios, 41, and Javier Nunez, 41, both of Old Hickory, on charges of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
— Jeffery Weisman, 70, and Patricia Weisman, 64, both of Bowling Green, on charges of complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to second-degree assault and complicity to theft by unlawful taking.
None of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.
