Two suspects remain at large following one robbery and at least one burglary that Mt. Juliet Police believe are related.
In a news release, Mt. Juliet Police Department spokesman Capt. Tyler Chandler said that around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the victim, an adult male, was sitting alone at the Devonshire Drive pier.
The victim reported being approached by two suspects he described as “male teenagers, wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and armed with handguns.”
According the release, the suspects demanded the man’s valuables, then told him to turn around and count while they ran away.
There was an unlocked car burglary reported from Sunnyhill Drive, a Devonshire Drive side street, around the time of the robbery incident. A handgun and iPad were stolen from the vehicle.
Chandler said it is the department’s belief that the suspects “were out attempting unlocked car burglaries when they noticed the victim and took the opportunity to rob him.”
Detectives are requesting residents in the area review any surveillance camera footage to see if it captured anything that might assist in the investigation. Chandler reported the best time range to check videos would be from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
