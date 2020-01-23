A Mt. Juliet man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his mother in the parking lot of Meridian at Providence apartments, leaving her in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Jerald Javon Riggs, 26, was charged with attempted criminal homicide following the incident, which took place on Monday. Cpt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
According to a release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and found a female victim with at least 13 gunshot wounds.
The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, and has since stabilized but remains in treatment as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the arrest warrant, a witness saw Riggs run to an upstairs apartment after the incident, and provided a detailed description to officers. Riggs was then placed in custody and taken to the Mt. Juliet Police Department for further questioning.
During an interview with Det. James Cothron, Riggs reportedly waived his right to counsel and confessed to shooting his mother.
Further investigation revealed that Riggs was living with his mother at the apartment complex, and detectives are continuing to look into the incident as of Wednesday.
Riggs’ bond was set at $1 million, and his court date is slated for May 14.
