After leading officials on a high-speed chase through Wilson County last Friday, one local man, described by the sheriff as “a convicted felon with a history of drug violations,” faces a new list of charges.
According to Capt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Sharif Bender, 33, of Mt. Juliet was taken into custody following the incident.
The incident began when WCSO’s Cpl. Logan Hackett initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle “driving erratically southbound on Hartmann Drive.
Hackett said when he pulled over and started to get out of his vehicle, the stopped car sped off. Deputies pursued. Assisting with the chase, Mt. Juliet Police Department “successfully spiked the tires of the fleeing vehicle,” which eventually crashed into a telephone pole on Beckwith Road.
When deputies arrived on scene, they reported seeing an individual running behind a nearby residence. Deputies then found the suspect “hiding under an old boat.”
Upon confiscation of a bag reportedly in the suspect’s possession, deputies found “currency totaling over $2,000, as well as three separate bags of a tan powder, two bags containing suboxone strips, and a digital scale with powder residue on it.”
The release also said that inside the vehicle, there was a clear bag that contained small blue pills, a glass pipe containing a crystalline substance and an open bottle of Crown Royal.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release, “Thankfully, no one was injured and we were able to take more dangerous drugs off the street before they got into someone else’s hands.”
Bender remains in jail with a total bond of $78,500. He is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of evading arrest, implied consent, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene.
He is set to appear in court on November 10.
