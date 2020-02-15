A Mt. Juliet resident was indicted on first-degree murder charges Thursday in connection with the death of Scotty Ray Damon, a Mt. Juliet man who was last seen in Lebanon before his body was found in the Tennessee River.
Christopher Jerome Wallace, 46, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place in fall 2017.
According to a release from the WCSO, Damon, 40, was last seen on Oct. 21, 2017. A fisherman found his body on Nov. 3, 2017 between Benton County and Humphreys County in the western part of the state, and detectives determined his death was a homicide.
Detectives linked Wallace to the case after an extended investigation that began on Oct. 29, 2017. Officials are continuing to investigate under the assumption that multiple suspects were involved in Damon’s death.
Lt. Scott Moore said the department was unable to release further details, including how Wallace was connected to Damon’s death. No additional suspects have been placed in custody as of Friday afternoon.
“The family of Scotty Ray Damon deserves closure into what happened to their son, and this is one step closer to doing that,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “We will continue to investigate further involvement until all those responsible are accounted for. The Damon family has been through a lot emotionally with just wanting to know what happened to their son and we are committed to this investigation until it is fully completed.”
In a previous interview with the Lebanon Democrat, Damon’s parents described him as a loving father of three, and a former Boy Scout and ROTC cadet who enjoyed spending time outdoors. He had moved to Mt. Juliet roughly three years before his death to strengthen his relationship with his sons.
“We know that nothing is going to bring him back to us, but it would just help to know the person or persons who did this met justice,” his mother Barbara Damon said. “It’s not OK to just take someone’s life for whatever reason … when you take a person’s life, it not only takes that person’s life, it takes a piece of many other people.”
Wallace was indicted on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree murder perpetration of a kidnapping and kidnapping. He is currently being held without bond at the Wilson County Jail and is slated to appear in court on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.