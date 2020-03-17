A Murfreesboro man was arrested Sunday after allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer to conduct traffic stops near Lebanon’s Walmart.
Tylr Carter Shawver, 26, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers identified Shawver through video footage from Walmart showing him conducting traffic stops in a white Dodge truck with blue lights in the dash.
At the time of his arrest, Shawver was wearing a police uniform and carrying various police-related equipment in his vehicle — including weapons and a dog wearing a fake K9 harness.
Shawver was charged with four counts of criminal impersonation, four counts of unlawful blue lights and six counts of prohibited weapons.
His bond was set at $15,000 and his court date is slated for May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.