Murfreesboro investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang wanted for cashing a check stolen from Lebanon.
A check taken in the commission of a vehicular break-in in Lebanon was deposited into a Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro on July 12.
A Nashville woman whose car was burglarized at a greenway trailhead is the name on the account. The burglars stole her purse during the break-in and used her debit card to withdraw $2,300.
According to information from the Murfreesboro Police Department, the two women are believed to have committed similar fraudulent transactions in Lebanon and Huntsville, Alabama.
A representative with the Murfreesboro Police Department described the Felony Lane Gang as a group of people “known to break into cars and steal IDs, debit/credit card and checks.”
Parks, trailheads and gyms are primary target destinations for the group, which typically uses the outside lanes at banks to make fraudulent transactions, often draining victims’ bank accounts.
Anyone with information or the identity of the two women seen in the photos is encouraged to contact Murfreesboro Police Department Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or by e-mail at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.
