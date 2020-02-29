Florida homicide suspect Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, turned herself in to local authorities after the Lebanon Police Department found a dead body in the trunk of her car on Wednesday.
Investigators identified the body as 36-year-old Anna Primavere of Titusville, Florida, who had been missing since Feb. 21. A nationwide manhunt for Gibson was active prior to her arrest.
According to a release from the Titusville Police Department, Gibson had been working as a babysitter in the area at the time Primavere was reported missing. The victim’s mattress was found missing as well when police searched her home.
Gibson became a suspect in the case after a doorbell cam recorded her driving vway from the area on Feb. 22 with a mattress on the roof of her car. The footage reportedly shows her burning the mattress on the side of the road after it falls from the roof.
After Gibson was found at her parents’ home in Lebanon the next day, she allegedly refused police requests to search her vehicle. Officers worked with Titusville Police to obtain a search warrant, leading to the body’s discovery.
The Titusville Police Department now believes Primavere was killed in her home between 7 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 21.
Gibson is being held at the Wilson County Jail until she can be extradited to Florida. Titusville Police Department Public Information Officer Amy Matthews said she faces charges of child neglect and tampering with evidence, and additional charges are pending.
