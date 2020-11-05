JACKSON — An officer was shot while helping to serve an arrest warrant in Jackson, leading to a four-hour standoff that ended with the suspect in custody, officials said.
Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agent Joe Frye, who is part of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, suffered minor gunshot wounds Monday night while approaching a home in Jackson to serve a warrant on fugitive Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., authorities said.
Claybrook, 39, was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted list in August on charges of attempted second degree murder, felon in possession of a handgun and aggravated assault, officials said.
Claybrook barricaded himself in the residence, but police negotiators persuaded him to come out and officers were able to take him into custody without further incident, Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser told news outlets.
He was taken to the Madison County Jail, Wiser said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
Frye was treated at a hospital and released, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said.
His wounds were described as minor in a statement from the Department of Correction.
