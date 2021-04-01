A Castalian Springs woman is dead and a man jailed after an incident Monday in Trousdale County that left two others injured.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Todd Lee Freeman, 53, of Castilian Springs. He is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Katherine Darnell, 66, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to the incident report, deputies from the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:15 p.m. to a 911 call from a house at 640 Riverview Estates Lane. Upon arriving, deputies found a woman with stab wounds and a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Both identified Freeman as their attacker and told deputies he had fled the scene in a Chevrolet truck. Darnell was also found in the house with a gunshot wound to the head.
All three were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Darnell later died from her injuries. Information on the condition of the other two victims was not available at press time.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with medical expenses. The creator of the page identified the other two victims as Darnell’s daughter and the daughter’s father.
The TBI was called in to assist with the investigation and located Freeman later Monday evening in Jackson County, where he was taken into custody.
The incident report states that Freeman admitted to having shot Darnell with a .22-caliber handgun, as well as injuring the other two victims. Freeman also said “he had wished he had shot” the female victim, according to the report.
A knife stained with what was believed to be blood was also found in the truck, with Freeman confirming the knife was his.
A Facebook page belonging to Darnell listed her as “in a relationship with Todd Freeman.”
Freeman was booked into the Trousdale County Jaill. He was being held without bond pending an appearance scheduled for Wednesday in general sessions court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.