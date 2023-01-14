The Lebanon Police Department has asked residents for help identifying a theft suspect.
According to the department, the unidentified male suspect entered the Walmart at 615 South Cumberland St. on Jan. 5 and proceeded to place several pieces of merchandise into a backpack. He then left the store without paying.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white, four-door sport-utility vehicle of an unknown make and model.
As of Thursday, Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said that the department does not have any more information.
The Lebanon Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity contact Det. Jay Spicer via phone at 615-453-4374 or email jay.spicer@lebanontn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.