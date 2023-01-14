SUSPECT ID 1

The Lebanon Police Department is searching for the man pictured after he was seen concealing several items from Walmart in a backpack and leaving the store without paying.

 Submitted

The Lebanon Police Department has asked residents for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the department, the unidentified male suspect entered the Walmart at 615 South Cumberland St. on Jan. 5 and proceeded to place several pieces of merchandise into a backpack. He then left the store without paying.

