Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to locating the individual or individuals responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail through a Wilson County resident’s window last month.
In an effort to gather information on the suspect or suspects in the case, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The incident occurred April 6 in the 200 block of Oak Point Lane, just west of Gladeville. No one was injured.
However, according to an incident report from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, “deputies found a small glass jar with a rag stuffed into it.”
The jar was “filled with a possible accelerant.”
The incident is still under investigation by the ATF which is working in conjunction with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers to identify the responsible party.
Anyone with any information that might be considered relevant is encouraged to call 888-ATF-TIPS or the Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.
