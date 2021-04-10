A Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a March non-fatal shooting has led to the seizure of more than 5 pounds of cocaine, cash, weapons and other times commonly used in the drug trade.
According to a news release Friday from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Old Hickory about 9 p.m. March 31 around 9 p.m. after 911 received a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival near the 600 block of General Kershaw Drive, deputies made contact with a man who had been shot in the left knee and right leg.
The victim was unable to advise if the shooter had left the residence or was still in the immediate area. Cpl. Bryce Beaty immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left leg until medics arrived.
In the course of the investigation by WCSO detectives, it was determined drugs were inside the house. Detectives got a search warrant and executed it April 1. More than 5 pounds of cocaine, marijuana and weapons were found. One of the weapons seized was originally stolen from a vehicle in Lewisburg.
“During the course of the investigation through the interviews that were conducted by detectives, this incident appears to be drug related,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “There were large amounts of illegal drugs inside the home that included crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various pills and marijuana. Numerous weapons were also found inside the residence as well as items commonly associated with drug trade.”
Capt. Scott Moore said the preliminary investigation is complete and detectives will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office. No arrests have been made and the case is expected to go to the grand jury.
