The Lebanon Police Department responded Thursday to reports of shots fired at Smoothie King, and two people with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed as a result of the incident, which took place at approximately 8:40 p.m.
“There were only two persons involved,” Sgt. P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department said, noting that initial reports had mentioned a third victim. “We investigated it, and we feel like it was a situation where there was negligent handling of a weapon.”
According to Hardy, the male and female were in the Smoothie King’s drive-thru, 1112 W. Main St., when the weapon fired. Officers believe it was accidentally discharged.
“The male had possession of the firearm,” he said. “A shot went through the hand of the male victim and traveled through and struck the female. I can’t comment on the medical condition of either of them, but they were taken to the hospital for treatment and sustained no life-threatening injuries.”
Although the department is confident the incident was accidental, all information related to the case has been submitted to the district attorney’s office for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.