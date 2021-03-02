SPRINGFIELD — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with choking and punching a man during an arrest last year, authorities said.
Trooper Sammy Allen, 32, has been indicted by a Robertson County grand jury on assault charges stemming from a Nov. 27 arrest, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.
Investigators said Allen was involved in the arrest of a man who crashed his truck as he fled a traffic stop for speeding. Allen choked the man twice and punched him in the groin while the man was handcuffed at the Robertson County Jail, the TBI said.
Allen, of Davidson County, surrendered to police on Friday. He has been released on bond. The Associated Press was unable to determine if Allen had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.