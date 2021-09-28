Three individuals were hospitalized over the weekend after a street racing incident resulted in a multi-car collision.
Shortly before midnight on Friday night, Mt. Juliet Police Department was notified by Metro-Nashville PD about the illegal street racing activity on Lebanon Road, near Andr ew Jackson Boulevard.
Metro-Nashville’s special unit officers attempted to stop the racers, per a release from MJPD’s Capt. Tyler Chandler. However, the vehicles reportedly fled in different directions.
Of those vehicles, one reportedly continued at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lebanon Road, heading toward Mt. Juliet. There was no active pursuit, the release stated.
Shortly after, two Mt. Juliet officers reportedly clocked the vehicle of interest at speeds in excess of 100 mph at multiple points along Lebanon Road.
Near the intersection with Benders Ferry Road, the vehicle crashed into two other vehicles, causing both those vehicles to rollover. Three individuals, one from each vehicle involved, were transported to a local hospital.
MJPD reported that all the injuries sustained were “non-life-threatening.”
Investigation of the crash will now be completed by Tennessee Highway Patrol. Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Police will investigate the events that occurred in its jurisdiction.
The release from MJPD said the department expects charges stemming from the incident to be pressed on the individual involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.