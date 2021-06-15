A man wanted for a May homicide at the Rollingwood Apartments in Lebanon was apprehended by Georgia State Police and U.S. Marshals over the weekend in Catoosa County.
Johnathan Van Duncan, 37, of Nashville, remains in Georgia custody awaiting extradition back to Tennessee, according to Lebanon Police Department’s public information officer, Sgt. P.J. Hardy.
Van Duncan is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Ellis Sanders, 27, of Mt. Juliet, who was killed May 20. Hardy said that Sanders was found dead by responding authorities.
Hardy also confirmed the parties had “prior knowledge,” of each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.
On June 4, Lebanon Detective Jeremy Drennon presented the case to a Grand Jury, which resulted in an indictment for Van Duncan. The charge is first degree homicide.
