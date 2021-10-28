The Lebanon Police Department is asking the community for help as it seeks to locate an individual for questioning in a missing person case.
As a result of the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Mai St. John of Lebanon, Jose Guerrero is now a person of interest in the case. However, his whereabouts remain unknown.
St. John was first reported missing by her family on June 15.
According to a press release from Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, “The investigation into St. John’s disappearance revealed that she met with Guerrero at his residence in Macon County on June 5.”
She has not been seen since this date.
St. John is known to go by other names including “Lexi,” “Skittles,” and “Bear.” She is described as a 5-foot-9 and weights approximately 120-140 pounds. She has red or brown hair.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Guerrero, his involvement in the case, or St. John’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Brad Williams by calling 615-453-4388 or by e-mailing bradley.williams@lebanontn.org.
