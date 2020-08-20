A Gainsboro man, Carthage man and Carthage woman were arrested after the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office located 9.9 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Ricky Bowman, 35, Amanda Elswick, 35, and James Reeves, 27, each face multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Seth Kinslow initiated the traffic stop at approximately 4 a.m. after seeing a vehicle traveling North Castle Heights Avenue with a brake light out.
Reeves allegedly told Kinslow he purchased the vehicle from down the road minutes before the stop but was not able to name a seller. Kinslow then asked Reeves, Bowman and Elswick to exit the vehicle after finding its tag did not match.
During a pat-down search for weapons, Bowman was allegedly found with an unmarked pill bottle containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, a crushed green pill he identified as Xanax and a broken white oval pull.
After officers were given consent to search the vehicle, they allegedly found a wallet containing approximately 2.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth in the back seat where Elswick had been sitting. Her purse also allegedly contained a set of digital scales and five large bags filled with a crystal-like substance believed to be meth. Those bags were reportedly contained inside a single larger bag and weighed a combined 9.9 ounces.
“In the majority of our traffic stops and drug related search warrants, methamphetamine is being located in a large percentage of those cases,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a press release. “You never know how a simple traffic stop is going to end. Deputy Kinslow relied on his training and experience which led to more drugs being taken off the street.”
Bowman was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession. His bond was set at $3,500 and his court date is slated for Feb. 10, 2021.
Elswick was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was not given a bond amount, and her court date is slated for Feb. 10, 2021.
Reeves was charged with altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates. His bond was set at $1,500 and his court date is slated for Feb. 10, 2021.
